Raiders coaching hire: Bigger search?

One of the things that stood out about the Las Vegas Raiders decision to make 2023 interim head coach Antonio Pierce the full-time coach for 2024 was how narrow the hiring process was.

The only other candidates to be interviewed for the job were Leslie Frazier and Kris Richard. Every team hiring a head coach must interview two diversity candidates in person to satisfy the Rooney Rule. Both Frazier and Richard were out of the league in 2023.

So, the search was far from complete.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It just means the Raiders were focused on hiring Pierce.

Are you happy with that approach or would you like to see Las Vegas owner Mark Davis conduct a more normal search where several candidates were brought in before making the decision?

That’s how I would lean, but it doesn’t mean I’m right.

What’s your thoughts?