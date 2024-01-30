Raiders coaching staff 2024: Get to know Ricky Manning Jr.

New Las Vegas Raiders full-time coach Antonio Pierce is building his staff and is bringing in outside hires and Ricky Manning Jr. is reportedly one of the. Let’s get to know him:

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno's Ricky Manning Jr. (Edison HS) is the new Defensive Backs Coach for the #Raiders . Deal completed today. "They wouldn't let me leave the building." Las Vegas adds to its already strong defensive coaching staff. Manning was with the Jets the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/MTF2CsXU7e — George Takata (@georgetakata) January 25, 2024

Las Vegas setup:

Last week, Pierce hired former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant secondary coach Gerald Alexander to be the safeties coach. Manning is reportedly the defensive backs coach, but Jason Simmons is reportedly coming back while Chris Ash reportedly isn’t. So, it will be interesting to the duties break down of Manning and Simmons.

Last job:

Manning was a defensive assistant with the New York Jets from 2021-23.

Age:

43.

Playing Experience:

Manning was a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers out of UCLA in 2003. He went to the Chicago Bears in 2006 as a restricted free agent. His last NFL season was in 2008 with the Rams. He spent nine days with the Raiders in training camp in 2009.

Coaching experience:

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Edison High School in Fresno in 2012. he went to Fresno City College the next two years. He went to Fresno State in 2015. He was a defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016-17 and did not coach from 2018-20.

Pierce trend:

Manning and Alexander both played in the NFL as Pierce did. He is making a staff of former players something that Dan Campbell has done in Detroit. It’s worked there.