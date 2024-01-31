Raiders poll: 2023 rookie class grade

The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders’ season was an interesting one when it came to their rookie draft class.
Many of the nine-player Las Vegas draft class played extensively during the season. It was an up-and-down season for many of the rookies, but promise was shown for certain.
First-round pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson was quiet for much of the season but did flash some late in the season. Second-round pick, tight end Michael Mayer, also flashed at times and finished with 27 catches. He finished the season injured, but there is definitely promise for a bright future by the Notre Dame product.
Third-round draft pick, speedy wide receiver Tre Tucker had some big plays, but he also needs to work on consistency and hauling in passes. Yet, the speed can be a big factor in the offseason.
Fourth-round pick, quarterback Aidan O’Connell started a total of 10 games Predictably, he had his struggles, but he also proved himself as a serviceable player who cut down on turnovers down the stretch. The Raiders will likely try to find an upgrade and make O’Connell a backup.
Overall, what did you think about Las Vegas’ draft class?
Please take our poll and let us know the reasons for your grade in the comment section below.
