Raiders poll: 2023 rookie class grade

The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders’ season was an interesting one when it came to their rookie draft class.

Many of the nine-player Las Vegas draft class played extensively during the season. It was an up-and-down season for many of the rookies, but promise was shown for certain.

First-round pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson was quiet for much of the season but did flash some late in the season. Second-round pick, tight end Michael Mayer, also flashed at times and finished with 27 catches. He finished the season injured, but there is definitely promise for a bright future by the Notre Dame product.

Third-round draft pick, speedy wide receiver Tre Tucker had some big plays, but he also needs to work on consistency and hauling in passes. Yet, the speed can be a big factor in the offseason.

Fourth-round pick, quarterback Aidan O’Connell started a total of 10 games Predictably, he had his struggles, but he also proved himself as a serviceable player who cut down on turnovers down the stretch. The Raiders will likely try to find an upgrade and make O’Connell a backup.

Overall, what did you think about Las Vegas’ draft class?

