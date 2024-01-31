Raiders fans favorite win of 2023: Merry Christmas

We’re in the 2024 offseason with key hires have been made and the eye on the Las Vegas Raiders improving to make a serious playoff run in 2024.

But it’s always fun to look back. The 2023 season wasn’t a great one for the Raiders, but there were some great highlight as they went 8-9. We recently asked members of our community to name their favorite victory of the 2023 season for the Silver and Black.

All eight wins are part of the poll. But there are two Raiders’ 2023 victories, of course, that stand out more than others.

Who can forget the 63-21 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football as the Raiders scored a single-game record for points just four days after being shutout?

Then, in the next game, the Raiders won 20-14 at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day for just their second win in Kansas City in a decade. That win basically made it clear that interim coach Antonio Pierce would return in 2024 as the full-time head coach.

Our poll takers clearly had a favorite: The win at Arrowhead Stadium. In a poll with 318 votes cast, 229 votes (72 percent) voted for the Kansas City win. The blowout over the Chargers earned 72 votes (25 percent). Just seven votes for other wins got votes with wins over the Giants, Patriots and Broncos (week 18) getting votes.