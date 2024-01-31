Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is likely staying

It appears Patrick Graham, in all likelihood, will be returning as the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator for his third season.

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach per several reports. Graham was a finalist for the job as he interviewed twice with Seattle.

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man.



At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

But now, that possibility is over. Graham was also one of 15 candidates to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head-coaching job this month before Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took over the Raiders’ AFC West rival. The only other team with a current head-coaching opening is the Washington Commanders. Graham has not interviewed there.

So, Graham hasn’t gotten a head coaching job and he is expected to remain on Antonio Pierce’s staff. Graham led a Raiders’ defensive resurgence in 2023 and the team has a chance to continue to improve under his guidance in 2024.

If Graham had gotten a head-coaching job, the Raiders would have received third-round draft picks in 2024 and ‘25 if Graham is hired as a head coach. If the Raiders’ defense does well in 2024, there is a chance Graham will get a head-coaching job next year.