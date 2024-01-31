Raiders Reacts Survey: What position is the biggest need outside of QB?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting their draft process with Senior Bowl Week. Assistant GM Champ Kelly and the scouting department are on the road to getting information about the best prospects in 2024.

For most fans, the most significant need is a quarterback. Aidan O’Connell held his own as a starter but was inconsistent overall. He didn’t lock down the position for the future, and the team could look for competition. However, the Raiders have holes in their offense and defense that need filling.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raiders fans what they think is the most significant need outside of QB. Please give us your thoughts in the survey below.