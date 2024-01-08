Raiders assistant coaching, GM search news

This, of course, has been brewing since a stunning Halloween night decision by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to fire head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Now that the 2023 season is over, the search will begin in earnest.

Of course, there is a solid chance interim head coach Antonio Pierce will get the job. The Raiders played hard for him in the final nine games of the season. Many players, including superstars Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams, have endorsed Pierce being hired.

If Pierce is the choice by Davis, that also likely means interim general manager Champ Kelly will get the full-time promotion as well.

But there have been reports that other coaching candidates interest Davis.

Davis has tried to get big fishes before and he might make another run at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh or even try to hire Jon Gruden for the third time. And, yes, Boill Belichick chatter has started as well.

Whoever what choice is, the journey kicks into gear now and this is the place to check out all of our coaching search news and analysis in the coming days and weeks.