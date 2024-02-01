Silver Minings: What would Al Davis think?

When people think about the Raiders’ hsitory they think about the legendary Al Davis.

One of the first things when they think of Davis was his innovative impact on offense and that meant speedy wide receivers. The Raiders are known for the vertical passing games and using speed receivers from the days of Art Powell and Cliff Branch all the way through Davis’ history with the team.

In 2023, though, the Las Vegas Raider’s receivers didn’t resemble a classic Davis-wide receiver bunch. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Arjun Menon, the Raiders wide receivers had the slowest collective 40-yard dash times based on routes. Here is the list:

Route-weighted 40-yard dash times for every offense's WR room in 2023. Decent way to look at how much speed each team put on the field from the wide receiver position pic.twitter.com/AsKYLbWOZO — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 18, 2024

Is it a big deal? No, not all. The Raiders receivers, led by starters Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers were pretty effective despite not being blazers. They bring different aspects to the game. The Raiders, of course, do possess a speed demon in rookie Tre Tucker.

He showed off his speed in a limited role in 2023 and expect him to become a bigger part of the offense in 2024 to take advantage of his speed.

