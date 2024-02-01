 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: What would Al Davis think?

Raiders wide receivers weren’t classic Raiders receivers in 2023

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Tre Tucker
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

When people think about the Raiders’ hsitory they think about the legendary Al Davis.

One of the first things when they think of Davis was his innovative impact on offense and that meant speedy wide receivers. The Raiders are known for the vertical passing games and using speed receivers from the days of Art Powell and Cliff Branch all the way through Davis’ history with the team.

In 2023, though, the Las Vegas Raider’s receivers didn’t resemble a classic Davis-wide receiver bunch. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Arjun Menon, the Raiders wide receivers had the slowest collective 40-yard dash times based on routes. Here is the list:

Is it a big deal? No, not all. The Raiders receivers, led by starters Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers were pretty effective despite not being blazers. They bring different aspects to the game. The Raiders, of course, do possess a speed demon in rookie Tre Tucker.

He showed off his speed in a limited role in 2023 and expect him to become a bigger part of the offense in 2024 to take advantage of his speed.

In other Raiders news:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...