What’s Jerry Tillery’s future with Tom Telesco?

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager has history with one of the players on roster from their days with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Telesco drafted defensive tackle Jerry Tillery in the first round (No. 28) of the 2019 draft. Telesco and the Chargers cut bait on the Notre Dame product in 2022, before the end of his fourth season and waived him in November, six months after his fifth-season option was declined by Telesco and the team. He was claimed by the Raiders.

Cutting a first-round pick before his first contract expires is a bad look for both the player, the team and the person responsible for drafting him.

So, it will be interesting to see how Telesco approaches Tillery’s future with the Raiders this offseason.

Tillery had 39 tackles and three sacks with the Raiders in 24 games. He started six games in 2023 and had 31 tackles and two sacks. He’s had his moments with the Silver and Black, but he’s also made some bone-headed penalties that has cost the team.

Our Matt Holder recently wrote that Tillery could be a candidate to be a salary-cap casualty this offseason. Per Spotrac) the Raiders would save $3.8 million in 2024 salary cap space if they cut Tillery, who signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Raiders last offseason.

Tillery’s contract is relatively inexpensive and he is a solid rotational interior pass-rusher and there’s value to that. Telesco will surely consider the thoughts of coach Antonio Pierce and his staff, but the truth is he knows and has more experience with Tillery than anyone on the Raiders, so the call will likely be his and that may not bode well with Tillery.