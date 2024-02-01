Raiders poll: Fans feel for Champ Kelly

When the dust settled after the Las Vegas Raiders made their two biggest hiring decisions, Champ Kelly was a clear loser in the situation.

Many fans and league observers though that Kelly, who finished the 2023 season as the Raiders’ interim general manager, and interim head coach Antonio Pierce were going to be package deal. Well, in the end, Pierce was retained and the Raiders hired former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as general manager. One of the reasons why Kelly didn’t get the job was Davis was reluctant to pair a rookie coach and rookie GM.

Champ Kelly and DuJuan Daniels here at the @seniorbowl for the @Raiders — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 30, 2024

Kelly was a finalist and is still under contract with the Raiders and he could revert back to the assistant general manager under the guy who he lost the job to. Last week, Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN that he “hoped’ that Kelly was staying. That gave the impression that the ball may be in Kelly’s court and that he could opt to go elsewhere. But it may be a god sign that he was at the Senior Bowl, working for the Raiders. However, front office types often move on after the draft, so everything is fluid.

We recently asked our community members if they would blame Kelly if he wanted to leave Las Vegas after being bypassed for the job. In a poll with 3,151 votes cast, an incredible 2,638 voters (84) stated they would not blame Kelly if he wanted to leave while just 16 percent (513) want Kelly to suck it up and stay with the Raiders.

Previously, we asked readers if Kelly deserved the job. In a poll with 1,157 votes cast, 80 percent (923 votes) thought Kelly should get the job while 20 percent (234 votes) didn’t think he deserved the job.