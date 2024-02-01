Raiders’ offensive coordinator search: What we know at this point

New Las Vegas Raiders permanent head coach Antonio Pierce quickly went to work setting up interviews after his most important hire this offseason, the offensive coordinator position, shortly after he was hired 13 days ago.

Pierce conducted several interviews in a timely matter, but this week, the search has seemingly hit a lull.

There has been little reported news on the offensive coordinator search this week and that may be a clue that Pierce is waiting to talk to San Francisco assistant Klint Kubiak. The Raiders, though, can’t interview Kubiak until after the 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

Sunday, NFL Media reported that the Raiders were planning to talk to Kubiak if the 49ers lost to Detroit in the NFC championship game later that day. The report indicated that Pierce was close to making a decision otherwise. Yet, now that it’s Thursday perhaps the Raiders are, indeed, planning to wait to interview Kubiak.

Kubiak, who turns 37 this month, has been the 49ers’ passing game coordinator this season. Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, has also coached with Denver and Minnesota since 2016. He was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021 before there was a staff change. Kubiak was with Kirk Cousins for three seasons in Minnesota. Cousins could be a free-agent target of the Raiders this offseason.

The Raiders have already reportedly interviewed (or have interest in) Kliff Kingsbury, Luke Getsy, Alex Van Pelt, Thad Lewis and Mike Sullivan. Most of those coaches are candidates elsewhere. Pro Football Talk reported this week that there are rumors UCLA coach Chip Kelly is interested in the Raiders’ job.

UPDATE: Van Pelt has been hired by New England.

The #Patriots are hiring Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



A former NFL quarterback and longtime respected assistant, Van Pelt spent the past four seasons as the #Browns’ OC. Now he fills a big spot on Jerod Mayo’s staff in New England. pic.twitter.com/WCg3pIL7eg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2024

The team wanted to interview Zac Robinson and Dan Pitcher, but they landed in Atlanta and Cincinnati, respectively.

Pierce can make a hire at any time. With each passing day, it may be an indication he wants to, at least, interview Kubiak.