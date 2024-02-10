Silver Minings: Super Bowl predictions

We’ve made it. The final game of the 2023-24 NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium, is in the world’s spotlight as the host of the Super Bowl.

While, it’s a terrible matchup for Bay Area Raiders’ fans, but the battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs should be a good one.

I think it’s going to be a good one and here is my prediction:

49ers 27, Chiefs 23.

So, that will make Raiders fans happy that the Chiefs, will not be celebrating in the Raiders’ home locker room.

Why did I pick San Francisco?

I just think they’re the better team. While he is brilliant, I think Patrick Mahomes’ lack of receiver help will catch up against the explosive 49ers.

Now, it’s your turn. Who do you got?

In other NFL news: