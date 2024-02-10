Silver Minings: Super Bowl predictions

We’ve made it. The final game of the 2023-24 NFL season.
The Las Vegas Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium, is in the world’s spotlight as the host of the Super Bowl.
While, it’s a terrible matchup for Bay Area Raiders’ fans, but the battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs should be a good one.
I think it’s going to be a good one and here is my prediction:
49ers 27, Chiefs 23.
So, that will make Raiders fans happy that the Chiefs, will not be celebrating in the Raiders’ home locker room.
Why did I pick San Francisco?
I just think they’re the better team. While he is brilliant, I think Patrick Mahomes’ lack of receiver help will catch up against the explosive 49ers.
Now, it’s your turn. Who do you got?
In other NFL news:
- Super Bowl QB rankings; Where does the Raiders’ quarterbacks rank in history? NFL.com takes a look.
- Most improved player: Check out who PFF has named as the Raiders’ most improved player in 2023.
- Mock time: Here is PFF’s post-Senior Bowl mock draft.
- Jacobs talks free agency: Josh Jacobs discusses what’s next with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Loading comments...