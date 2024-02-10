SB Nation Reacts: 51% of Raiders fans have confidence in Luke Getsy

The Las Vegas Raiders kept an offensive coordinator in the building with the signing of Luke Getsy. Getsy came from the Chicago Bears, where he didn’t have rave reviews and was a disappointing hire for the fan base.

After losing Kliff Kingsbury because of contract, the Raiders had to move fast to get the offseason going. Getsy does deploy college-style elements to his offense that Pierce has focused on based on the interviews of other candidates. What the Raiders do at quarterback becomes the next hurdle for the team to conquer.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation about their confidence in Luke Getsy. Do Raiders fans feel he can take the offense to the next level? After collecting the votes, 51% of Raiders fans have confidence in Luke Getsy taking over the offense.

Getsy has a lot to prove and has got buy-in from Davante Adams. He was previously with him and Green Bay and recently gave a rave review for his fit in Getsy’s offense. Hopefully, that optimism plays out on the field.