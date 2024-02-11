Chiefs vs. 49ers: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

The Las Vegas Raiders’ home, Allegiant Stadium, will be the spotlight of the world Sunday as it hosts its first Super Bowl.

It’s cool for Raiders fans, but the matchup is far from ideal as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are meeting in the game. The Chiefs, of course, are the Raiders’ AFC West rival and the 49ers are despised by Bay Area Raiders fans.

So, it’s not ideal. but, hey, it’s the Super Bowl and it’s basically a holiday.

Just to recap, here’s my prediction: San Francisco 27, Kansas City 23.

So, expect a Chiefs’ victory ...

Game info:

Records: The Chiefs are 14-6, the 49ers are 14-5.

TV Schedule

Date: Feb. 11, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon

Streaming: Paramount, CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Gene Steratore, Jay Feely

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada,

Radio: Westwood One Sports, SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88.

Watch on mobile:

Weather: It’s always nice in Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: 49ers -2, 47 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

