Silver Minings: DraftKings sportsbook has the Raiders as the second favorite to land Russell Wilson

After moving on from Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their next franchise quarterback. They are expected to attempt to move up in the draft to bring in their signal caller of the future.

While it seems like the best route for the Raiders, other avenues exist. One of them is nabbing a free-agent quarterback. Quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield are available, but one player who is expected to be released continues to hear his name connected to the Raiders.

That player is Russell Wilson, who is coming off a bounce-back season in 2023. He improved back to his usual career stats but just wasn’t a fit for Sean Payton’s offense. DraftKings sportsbook believes that the Raiders are top suitors for his talents. The Raiders are second in odds to add Wilson to the roster at +250.

The number one team is the Falcons, who are also looking for a quarterback. They are the challenger when it comes to trading up for silver and black. They must create a better trade package if they want to hop up for a quarterback. It will be an interesting offseason when it comes to the quarterback.

