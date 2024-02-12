Raiders quarterback 2024: Warming up to Justin Fields idea?

Now that the Super Bowl is in the books, all attention turns to the NFL offseason with free agency and trades becoming official in a month.

Expect talk about the Las Vegas Raiders’ most pressing need, the quarterback, to continue to be a major topic of conversation.

As they try to upgrade from Aidan O’Connell, the Raiders will need to decide to try to find the quarterback in the draft or go get a veteran through a trade or free agent. If the Raiders turn to a trade, one name to consider is Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears are expected to draft USC’s Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick and deal Fields.

The Raiders, of course, have been connected to Fields for months. And it has continued into the offseason as ESPN recently projected Las Vegas will send a second-round pick for Fields.

Raiders’ assistant general manager was in Chicago’s front office in 2021 when the Bears took Fields out of Ohio State in 2021 with the No. 11 overall pick, further fueling the Fields-Raiders speculation.

But the Raiders have hired Fields’ former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the two didn’t have a lot of success so many people think that may turn the Raiders’ decision makers away from a Fields pursuit.

Fields made some strides in 2023 and he will turn 25 next month. It wouldn’t be a splash move getting Fields, but it could work out out. The Raiders would have to decide to give Fields the fifth-year option for the 2025 season after making a deal So, there are some complications.

During the season, we asked out community members if they were in favor of the Raiders making Fields their next quarterback. A whopping 79 percent were not in favor of it, while 21 percent liked it.

Now, that we are getting closer to a decision on the Raiders’ next quarterback and with the Fields rumors persisting, let’s ask the question again.