Raiders coaching staff 2024: Get to know Andre Carter

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly going to hire Andre Carter as their pass-rush coach. Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He was the defensive line coach at LSU in 2021.

Age:

44.

Playing Experience:

Carter, whose father Rubin was an NFL defensive tackle with Denver, played in the NFL from 2001-13 with the 49ers, Washington, New England and the Raiders. He was in Oakland in 2012 and had 2.5 sacks in 12 games for the Silver and Black. He had 80.5 career sacks. He entered the NFL as the No. 7 overall pick from Cal.

Coaching experience:

Carter began his coaching career in 2015 at Cal. He was the Miami Dolphins’ assistant defensive line coach in 2017-18, He was the Jets’ defensive line coach in 2019-20. He hasn’t coached the past two seasons after leaving LSU.

Pierce trend:

Carter joins reported new hired Las Vegas coaches, Gerald Alexander and Ricky Manning as former NFL players hired by new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, who, of course, is also a former NFL player.