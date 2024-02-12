Silver Minings: Tom Brady ‘on track’ to become minority owner of Raiders, per report

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL about a year ago and has spent a good amount of his newfound free time trying to join Mark Davis as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady and Davis had an agreement last May, but the deal was met with resistance from the league’s other owners as it included a significant discount based on the current value of the franchise.

That delayed the seven-time Super Bowl Champion from joining the Raiders’ ownership group, however, that appears to be changing soon, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

“Brady’s pending investment in the Raiders was recently altered to reflect the proper valuation of the team,” the NFL insiders wrote, “and league sources say he has reached the threshold to clear the NFL’s hurdles and officially join the ranks of ownership. “The plan is for the NFL’s Finance Committee to consider Brady’s investment on March 4 or 5 when members meet in New York, sources say. If all goes well, final approval should happen at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando from March 24-27. “A league spokesman said on Saturday that the “matter remains under review by the finance committee.”

So, it sounds like Brady will officially become a member of the Silver and Black next season.

