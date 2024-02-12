Raiders coaching staff: DeShaun Foster staying at UCLA as head coach

For the second time this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders will have to adjust after a sudden staff change.

This time, however, the reasons are much more understandable. ESPN reported Monday morning that DeShaun Foster will remain at UCLA, as he is being promoted to head coach.

Sources: UCLA is set to hire DeShaun Foster as the school’s next head coach. He’s is in the UCLA Hall of Fame as a player, worked as an assistant coach there since 2017 and played seven seasons in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/MiGPayT4Jj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2024

Foster, 44, had agreed to become the Raiders’ running backs coach. He was UCLA’s running backs coach since 2017. He was a star running back at UCLA before playing in the NFL for sevens seasons.

Las week, Bruins’ head coach Chip Kelly went to Ohio State as its offensive coordinator. So, promoting Foster was a natural move for UCLA.

The Raiders hired former Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator for the same role last week after Kliff Kingsbury bolted form the Raiders’ job two days after agreeing to come to Las Vegas. He ended up as Washington’s offensive coordinator.

Getsy will likely assist Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce in finding a replacement for Foster.