Raiders could open NFL season in Kansas City

Will league choose Silver and Black for special season opener?

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders at Kansas City
The Las Vegas Raiders can’t wait to get back to Arrowhead Stadium after they enjoyed their 2023 season highlight by beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Perhaps the Raiders will get their next crack to win at Arrowhead in the very first game of the 2024 NFL season.

Of course, the Chiefs will open the next NFL season at home on Thursday night, September 5 because they won Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night in a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, where Kansas City is now 5-0.

The Chiefs won the final two games of the regular season and then four post-season games after losing 20-14 to the Raiders.

Here are the Chiefs’ 2024 home opponents:

  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Denver Broncos
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Houston Texans
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There some good choices for the NFL to make for this Week 1 matchup. Perhaps will be the Silver and Black.

