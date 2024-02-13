Silver Minings: Las Vegas is big longshot to win next year’s Super Bowl

Now, that the Super Bowl is over and the 2023-24 NFL season is in the books, it’s time for the offseason to hit full swing and that means the Las Vegas Raiders will build to improving from a disappointing 8-9 season and try to make a serious playoff run.

What are their chances.

Well, if you listen to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, it’s not great. The Raiders’ current odds of winning the 2025 Super Bowl are 100-1. It is tied for the third highest (worst) odds in the league with Denver, Washington, New York Giants and New England. Only Tennessee (150-1) and Carolina (250-1) have worse odds.

San Francisco is the current favorite to win the next Super Bowl at +550.

Of course, odds for all teams will chance after free agency and the draft, so we will see if the oddsmakers get more impressed by the Raiders as the season approaches.

