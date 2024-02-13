Biggest gaps between Raiders and Chiefs

With Super Bowl LVIII wrapping up last Sunday, another NFL season has gone by where the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, are champions. To make matters worse, the Chiefs’ hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in the Raiders’ home at Allegiant Stadium and have now won championships in three out of the last five years, two consecutively.

To quote one of the greatest wise men of all time, Ric Flair, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man,” and that’s especially true for Las Vegas seeing as they play in the same division as Kansas City. So, as we enter the beginning stages of the offseason, what are the biggest gaps between the two division rivals?

Quarterback

There really shouldn’t be much or any debate about what the widest gap between the Raiders and Chiefs is. The last couple of years have erased any doubt on who the best quarterback in the NFL is with Patrick Mahomes becoming the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Tom Brady did it 20 years ago.

While Mahomes was far from perfect on Sunday, he was best when it mattered most, engineering a drive at the end of regulation to tie the game up and then the game-winner in overtime. Also, his status was cemented by the fact the Chiefs’ receiving corps was widely considered one of the team’s biggest weaknesses throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are still trying to figure out if Aidan O’Connell is even a starting-caliber quarterback. Also, rumors are swirling about the Silver and Black trading up in the draft, likely to help bridge the gap between them and Mahomes/the Chiefs.

Head Coach

This isn’t to say that Antonio Pierce was a bad hire by any means, but the difference between his résumé and Andy Reid’s is undeniable.

Reid has been an NFL head coach since 1999 or for the last 25 seasons and has made 11 Conference Championships. He’s also now a three-time Super Bowl Champion and has dominated the AFC West since taking the job in Kansas City, finishing no lower than second place and winning eight division titles in 11 years.

Pierce might have a bright future ahead of him, but right now, his claim to fame is going 5-4 and gaining the support of his players. That’s not meant to diminish his accomplishments, but he has a long way to go to get up to his counterpart’s level.

Cornerback

Cornerback is widely expected to be one of Las Vegas’ biggest offseason needs. The position group needs an influx of talent, especially since Amik Robertson, who started 12 games this season, is an impending free agent.

In Kansas City, corners L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie were two of the team’s best defensive players in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, Sneed ranked tied for third at his position with 17 forced incompletions during the regular season and McDuffie finished with a top 20 coverage grade (78.3). Those two played pivotal roles in the Super Bowl as well, with 11 combined targets for just four receptions, 32 yards and four pass breakups thrown in the mix.

The good news for the Silver and Black is Sneed’s deal is about to expire, potentially making him one of the team’s top targets next month. However, he’s also a good candidate to get franchise-tagged.

From Super Bowl Live: Taking a look at the #Chiefs contractual priorities heading into this offseason. pic.twitter.com/zReACWQ6Ix — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2024

Interior Offensive Line

While the Raiders have the advantage at offensive tackle with Kolton Miller holding down the blindside, the Chiefs have one of the best interior offensive lines in the NFL.

Left guard Joe Thuney was a first-team All-Pro in 2023, center Creed Humphrey was a second-teamer the year before and a Pro Bowler this year, and right guard Trey Smith earned a top 10 PFF run blocking grade (74.0) during the regular season. They also had depth in the trenches this season as Nick Allegretti had a solid showing in the playoffs after Thuney went down in the Divisional Round.

To make matters worse, Allegretti is the only impending free agent of the four players listed above, meaning Kansas City will likely have all three starters back next season.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has to figure out what to do with Andre James and Greg Van Roten, whose contracts are about to expire. And if the front office wants to pull ahead of its rivals in this area, they’ll need to find upgrades over James and Van Roten which is easier said than done.