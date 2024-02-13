Double Down: Key to toppling Chiefs is a physical power run game the Raiders deploy

The physical beatdown Antonio Pierce and his Las Vegas Raiders handed Andy Reid and his Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas sent a ripple effect through both storied NFL franchises.

The convincing win in Arrowhead was an excellent exhibit for Pierce’s case to earn the full-time head coaching gig in Las Vegas — which he did. And getting thoroughly drubbed was the blunt force trauma Reid needed to get Kansas City in gear — which he did.

So much so, Reid sent Pierce a thank you, as Big Red relayed to Peter King for the veteran writer’s Football Morning In America piece that came out early Monday.

“I texted him,” Reid told King. “I just said, Hey, beautiful facility, first of all. And I appreciate you kicking our tail because you taught us a lesson. You get complacent in this business, the margin between winning and losing is tiny. You better step up. There’s a time and a place for these players that have been here before. You know what it takes. If you’re the veteran that’s dropping the ball or you’re the veteran getting the penalties, you better figure it out. Figure it out quick. This season’s gonna go down.”

This isn’t some random anomaly, either.

Reid’s effusive praise for the the way Las Vegas handled business in Kansas City occurred well before and then immediately after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory. So much so, that in a postgame interview with ESPN, Reid noted “The Raiders just got a great football coach” when referring to Pierce becoming the full-time, permanent head coach.

Gotta respect Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/vZslNogzrO — K-1 Haze (@Mr_Sir_Raider) February 12, 2024

After that Christmas victory, Pierce talked about what was the catalyst for his Raiders’ performance.

“We talked about it all week,” Pierce said. “Ill intent. Violence. Physicality. Pain. Enough is enough. I think that was displayed just right there.”

It’d be wise for the Raiders to double down on that exact mantra — one that Pierce continues to harp will be the team’s attitude in 2024. That ill intent, violence, physicality, and pain was too much for the Chiefs to handle The key to toppling the Kansas City is a physical power running game that Las Vegas does well. It’s a domineering tone setter that wears opponents ragged. Match that with an equally physical and violent defense spearheaded by 100 percent go-go-go edge rusher Maxx Crosby and an aggressive and opportunistic cornerback like Jack Jones, and the kinks in the Chiefs vaunted armor shows up.

In a league where teams will often try to match Kansas City’s creativity and aerial attack, it was back to old-school basics of line up, dominate, and run the ball that was the Chiefs undoing. The blueprint was there for the rest of the NFL, but nary a team decided to follow what the Raiders put out there.

Of course, with Reid and his team acknowledging the much-needed wake up call, dominating them won’t be easy in 2024. They’re the defending champions and have sights set on the three-peat by winning a trio of Super Bowl titles in a row. That is a tremendous carrot dangling in front of them and with quarterback Patrick Mahomes just entering the prime of his career, three-straight Lombardi Trophies isn’t an outlandish thought. It’s very much in the realm of possibility.

But if there’s a team that can make the most of a brute-force style against Kansas City, it’s Las Vegas. And it’s a must-happen if Pierce’s vision of winning the division, getting in the playoffs, and hoisting a Lombardi is to become reality. The team did so with a developmental fourth-round pick at quarterback (Aidan O’Connell) and an unproven running back (Zamir White). The Raiders won in the trenches and that resulting in winning the ball game 20-14.

Now Pierce and new tag team partner — general manager Tom Telesco — get an offseason to augment the roster. It’s not without questions.

What to do with running back Josh Jacobs is the largest question based on scheme and price tag. The 26-year-old’s punishing running style is tailor made for the power run offense Pierce seems intent on installing in Las Vegas. Jacobs did have a down year this past season (805 yards and six touchdowns on 233 carries) that saw him injured and only playing 13 games this season after playing in all 17 in 2022 and leading the league in rushing. Perhaps that’s a key point in potential negotiations between Jacobs and the Raiders this offseason.

Zamir White, however, did rise to the occasion in Jacobs’ absence. The 24-year-old exhibited better vision and decision making as he produced 451 yards and a touchdown on 104 carries. Of that tally, 145 yards and 22 carries came in the Raiders win over the Chiefs on Dec. 25.

The Raiders also need to figure out the offensive line by either signing in-house free agents, or street ones in March. Or perhaps drafting a linemen in what’s being called a very deep draft for offensive line prospects, in April. There’s also assembling a defensive line that sees two productive defensive tackles (John Jenkins and Adam Butler) heading to free agency.

Fortunately for Pierce and Telesco, there’s no question what the culture will be in Las Vegas. Pierce wants his football to impose its will on the opposition and that means a concerted effort with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon developing players. And Telesco and his scouting department identifying the best fits for that philosophy.

There’s plenty of heavy lifting to do, but Pierce did set the precedent of infusing a new Raiders attitude when he took over as interim head coach this past November — in a short window, no less.

The head coach now gets a full offseason and we’ll see the results.