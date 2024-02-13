News: Raiders hiring James Cregg as offensive line coach, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders have made another addition to the coaching staff, hiring James Cregg as the team’s offensive line coach, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders are hiring James Cregg as their new offensive line coach, source said. The former #49ers assistant OL coach also previously coached at LSU. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2024

Cregg, 50, spent this past season as the San Francisco 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach, helping guide San Francisco to a Super Bowl run. This was his second season with the 49ers after getting hired in 2022.

Before that, the Norco, Calif. native played college football at Colorado State in the mid-90s, where he was an All-Conference offensive lineman. That’s also where his coaching career began as a graduate assistant ahead of stops at Colgate and Idaho.

In 2007, Cregg broke into the NFL with the then-Oakland Raiders as the Silver and Black’s assistant offensive line coach for two seasons, making this his second stint with the club in two different cities. He was a part of Lane Kiffin’s staff and followed Kiffin to Tennessee and USC after leaving the Raiders, serving as both school’s offensive line coach.

Cregg then spent a few more seasons back at the professional level with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, nearly completing a sweep of the AFC West by coaching for three out of the division’s four teams.

His most successful stint as a coach came while serving as LSU’s offensive line coach and running game coordinator from 2018 to 2020. The well-traveled coach was a part of the school’s 2019 National Championship team, where the Tigers set several offensive records and won the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football.

Cregg will take over an offensive line that allowed 40 sacks, tied for the 12th-fewest in the NFL, but the Raiders ranked 27th with a 73.9 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season. Comparatively, the 49ers were second at 92.1 in the ground game and only surrendered 34 sacks, seventh-best in the league.

Las Vegas also has a few question marks up front that the new coach will have to answer.

Left guard Dylan Parham will be entering his third season but might be best suited to switch to center, while last year’s starting center, right guard and right tackle — Andre James, Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor — are all impending free agents. Also, Cregg will have to help determine if third-year pro and swing tackle Thayer Munford Jr. can take over for Eluemunor or if the team should target another option in the draft or free agency.

Regardless, Antonio Pierce’s first coaching staff in Las Vegas is starting to shape up. That’s a good sign seeing as DeShaun Foster was scheduled to become the team’s running backs before being named UCLA’s next head coach earlier this week.