John On The Spot: Raiders need to bring back Jenkins to shore up nose tackle

It’s not often a 34-year-old veteran is earmarked as a must-sign for a lot of football teams. But for the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing defensive tackle John Jenkins back into the fold should be a priority this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound 11-year veteran shored up the nose tackle spot along the defensive line for the Silver & Black and played the most snaps of his career (594 which accounts for 52 percent of the total defensive snaps) this past season in Las Vegas.

Signed to a one-year $1,212,500-million deal ($150,000 guaranteed), the Raiders got bang for their buck as Jenkins served as the space-eating tackle in the middle. He drew attention with his size and used his decade-plus of experience to finish with 61 total tackles (24 solo), four stops for loss, with one sack, and four batted passes. The big man also had the highlight reel 44-yard scoop and score on a fumble in the Raiders’ 63-21 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think the key is just being consistent,” Jenkins told Raiders.com for a feature story in November. “It’s going to take people awhile to recognize your true value. And once they do and you’re able to do what you’ve been doing for five, six years.”

The big fella John Jenkins rumbles in for a TD!#LACvsLV on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/ga7O4RMwdt pic.twitter.com/9Lqaw7ntlv — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2023

Defenders tend to wane in effectiveness when they reach their 30s — especially mid 30s — but Jenkins showed he still has plenty left in the tank this past season. He often drew double teams and chip blocks and that opens things up for other defenders to make plays. He also showed the ability to push the pocket right into the face of the opposing quarterback, as Pro Football Reference charted him with three pressures, one hurry, and a quarterback take down along with his solo sack. A nose tackle is often looked up on as run stuffer only, but Jenkins has shown the ability to collapse the pocket up the middle.

Jenkins was a 17-game starter at the ripe age of 34 and can be a productive piece to the Raiders defense in 2024, if the team decides he’s a valuable piece.

“In terms of Jenkins, he does his job. He knows his role and he does his job really well,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said of the defensive tackle during the coach’s media availability in November. “He eats up the middle of the defense, he gets off of blocks, he pushes the middle of the pocket.”

Las Vegas isn’t flush with big-body type interior defensive linemen that can play the same role Jenkins has throughout his career. Youngsters Nesta Jade Silvera (a 2023 seventh-round pick by the Raiders) and Marquan McCall (a 2022 undrafted free agent) represent the two size fits as they are 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds and 6-foot-3 and 379 pounds, respectively. But the snap counts between the two 24-year-olds isn’t ideal and a veteran like Jenkins, a lead by example-type, can provide competition and mentorship, which is invaluable.

Which brings us back to the money aspect of the NFL business.

Based on his 2023 season, Jenkins can earn more. Ever since getting drafted in 2013 by the New Orleans Saints, he’s played on one-year deals since 2016 with a value of slightly over $1.2 million the last two seasons. Perhaps a similar offer with a signing bonus and roster/game or even workout incentives is enough. While Jenkins’ age may dissuade teams from signing him, his experience in Graham’s scheme and ability to anchor the interior at nose tackle should give Las Vegas the inclination to re-up the defensive tackle.

And Jenkins may not be the only one brough back, as Adam Butler brought production and a similar leadership role. The pair were lined up next to each other and Butler (29 years old) provided the pass rush chops (five sacks, 28 total tackles, eight stops for loss) as Jenkins clogged the middle. Like Jenkins, Butler is headed to unrestricted free agency when the new league year begins in March after inking a one-year deal ($1.55 million) during the 2023 offseason.

“It’s only grown since [Miami],” Butler said of his relationship with Jenkins dating back to the Dolphins. “When I got to Miami, Jenk was there and we instantly connected because we thought the same. Sometimes people even mistake us for each other. Sometimes people call me Jenk, and I turn around and I’m like, ‘I’m not Jenk.’ And they do it to him. We’ve been brothers ever since.”

“Adam is like my little bro, we’re like a 1-2 punch” Jenkins added. “We feed off one another. He gets me right, I get him right. It’s like ‘The Wonder Twins,’ I guess. I’m more of the heavy lifter, and he’s more of the finesse mover.”

Neither Jenkins and Butler are going to be overtly expensive to bring back and what they bring to the table as Raiders far outweighs the salary implications, which is why it’d be wise to bring both back into the mix in 2024.