Film room: Chris Jones, the interior pass rusher the Raiders need

Fresh off of winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs have a big decision to make with one of their key players, defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones’ contract is about to expire, making him a free agent in March. Last offseason, he and the Chiefs hit a standstill in extension negotiations that leaked into the regular season and ended with the two parties agreeing to just a revised one-year deal.

Especially considering Kansas City has other in-house players to take care of this spring, most notably cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, there’s a good chance the defensive tackle hits the open market.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle is one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest needs and the five-time All-Pro could be exactly what the team is looking for.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jerry Tillery led the position group for the Silver and Black with 29 pressures last season. Jones more than doubled that figure with 75 during the regular season, meaning he could give Las Vegas’ pass rush a major boost and the film backs that up.

Nice hand swipe from Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/llZu0CDAOa — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) February 14, 2024

A couple of things that stand out about Jones’ game are he’s very good with his hands and at beating offensive linemen across their faces. Here, we get an example of both.

Pre-snap, he lines up a little wider than normal and is technically inside shade on the right tackle. That forces the guard to work out to him and opens up the inside lane. Once Jones gets square with the guard and has a two-way go, that’s when we see a beautiful hand swipe move and the agility to win across the lineman’s face.

Chris Jones with a beautiful swim move pic.twitter.com/9t2ThPGT07 — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) February 14, 2024

This is a similar rep only Jones is playing from a tighter alignment and wins with an arm-over or swim move. What’s also impressive is he’s quick to recognize that the center is turning in his direction, so he shifts his focus from the guard to the center and gets a quick win. That’s where being a savvy veteran who is used to the protection scheme sliding his way comes in handy.

Coverage sack but some impressive strength from Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/v6NK1f4JzB — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) February 14, 2024

While this clip isn’t nearly as pretty since Jones has to fight through two blockers, so it takes him a while to win, and this is more of a coverage sack, it does show off some of his power and motor as a rusher.

Green Bay’s protection scheme has the line slide left but the right guard steps with his right foot first to wisely help the tackle on Jones. Again, Jones does a good job of shifting his focus from the man he’s lined up across from to the one who is actually blocking him. To finish, he keeps his feet moving through contact and works to get his hands inside of the tackle’s before escaping and getting the sack.

Chris Jones' hand swipe is dirty pic.twitter.com/DqgcNMg5B6 — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) February 14, 2024

Here, we’ll see another nice hand swipe move but to the outside this time. This is pretty much the definition of defeating the hands to defeat the man as Jones gets a clean win around the edge, forcing the quarterback to scramble.

Also, the defensive tackle shows good hip mobility to clear his lower half by getting his hips perpendicular to the line of scrimmage while working around the guard. That’s a big reason why he’s able to win cleanly and break free as a rusher. For a 310-pound and nearly 30-year-old dude, this is pretty impressive.

Chris Jones' movement skills are really impressive for his size and age pic.twitter.com/8XpyftARCG — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) February 14, 2024

We’ll end with the most impressive clip of the bunch that ties almost everything discussed above together.

It’s late in the game and Jones is lined up a little wider than normal to force the guard to work wide again. Once he gets square with the lineman, we see another great example of his use of hands combined with the movement skills to change directions and get a clean win with the inside move.

It’s pretty easy to see why this guy has 75.5 career sacks, not including the playoffs.