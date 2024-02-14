Silver Minings: Andy Reid reached out to Antonio Pierce after the Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting their offseason plans together, but their division rival just won the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in a row and now have won three out of five.

The last team to beat the Chiefs was the Raiders 20-14. On Christmas day, the Raiders went into Arrowhead and punched the Chiefs in the mouth with defensive touchdowns. It was the game that woke up Andy Reid’s squad, which didn't lose another game until 2023.

After the championship, Reid called Pierce to thank him for waking a sleeping giant. When speaking with Peter King of NBC Sports he explained why he called Pierce.

“I texted him,” Reid told King. “I just said, Hey, beautiful facility, first of all. And I appreciate you kicking our tail because you taught us a lesson. You get complacent in this business, the margin between winning and losing is tiny.

“You better step up. There’s a time and a place for these players that have been here before. You know what it takes. If you’re the veteran that’s dropping the ball or you’re the veteran getting the penalties, you better figure it out. Figure it out quick. This season’s gonna go down.”

Pierce is already earning respect around the league, and situations like this suggest that Mark Davis made the right decision. Hopefully, the Raiders can continue to compete with the Chiefs and bring back balance to the rivalry.

In other Raiders links: