Final Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition standings

With the Super Bowl over, there are no picks this week, but we do need to wrap up the 2023 Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition. We had 15 people pick the big game correctly, which is a low number but not surprising seeing as this is a community of Las Vegas Raiders fans.

Below is a look at the final standings for the writers and the community, so come take a look at where you finished to get motivation for next year. Thank you to everyone who participated to help make this a fun community-building weekly competition!

Final writers’ standings:

Bill Williamson 188-97 (66%) Matt Holder 179-106 (63%) Ray Aspuria 168-103 (62%)

Playoffs only:

Ray 10-3 (77%) Bill 9-4 (69%) Matt 8-5 (62%)

Ray was the only writer to pick the Super Bowl correctly which made the battle for second place between him and me even tighter. However, I had a large enough body of work to hold him off and finish as the runner-up. That being said, it doesn’t mean much seeing as Bill ran away with the competition and finished nine games ahead of me.

Final Community Standings

1. Sci-Town MA Raiders 190-95

t2. Dirty Harry 186-99

t2. Chrome&Onyx 186-99

t4. dafe2cat 183-102

t4. 21Lefty21 183-102

t4. Edgaredm08 183-102

t.7 Mooniac 182-103

t.7 Alaskan Raida 182-103

t9. Duckman82 181-104

t9. torindorn4life181181-104

Heading into Sunday, we already knew Sci-Town MA Raiders had won the whole competition, but Sci-Town got one more opportunity to flex some muscles and establish dominance over the group by picking another winner. There was some drama for second place though as Dirty Harry and Chrome&Onyx were tied last week. Both picked the Chiefs (traitors) and ended up staying deadlocked in second place.

I also want to give a big shoutout to Mooniac who helped me put together and run the competition this season. I couldn’t do it without Mooniac and he managed to earn a spot on the final leaderboard with a tie for seventh place!

Thank you again to everyone who participated and have a great offseason. Look forward to competing with you all again in the fall!