Silver Minings: Raiders add J.J. McCarthy and build through trenches in recent mock draft

With the Super Bowl getting wrapped up on Sunday, mock draft season is officially starting to heat up in the media. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter recently took a stab at predicting the first three rounds of the NFL Draft and below is a look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ haul.

Round 1: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

As expected, the top three quarterbacks weren’t available for the Silver and Black. However, one twist that Reuter predicted is the Chicago Bears trade up from the ninth spot with the New England Patriots to snag wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. As a result, Reuter had the Raiders’ AFC West rival Denver Broncos moving up to No. 4 and taking North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

“New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, formerly McCarthy’s coach at Michigan, has made it clear he loves the athletic, strong-armed national-champion quarterback,” Reuter began his explanation for the Silver and Black’s pick. “If the Raiders pay heed to his words and believe Aidan O’Connell is better served as a backup, then McCarthy could be the pick.”

Round 2: DT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Reuter didn’t explain his picks outside of the first round, but Las Vegas does need defensive tackle help badly. Sweat is a massive gap-plugger in the middle of the defense who could fill the void (literally) that impending free agent John Jenkins would leave behind but with more upside as a pass rusher.

Round 3: OG Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Another big need for the Raiders as Greg Van Roten’s and Andre James’ contracts are about to expire. So, Dylan Parham might slide over to center and the team will be looking for two starting guards. However, Robinson might be a bit of a reach here as he’s received a Day 3 grade from most other analysts.

Here’s a snippet of what The Draft Network had to say about the Texas A&M product:

Layden Robinson is a muscle-bound offensive lineman who is best when working north-south in the ground game. At the snap, he is consistently the first off the ball. Heavy hands to shock linemen but will not displace defenders. Leg drive is present but Robinson will not relocate linemen unless given a vacant runway to do so. In pass pro, he showcases excellent technique and is quick to establish an anchor if jolted off of his spot. Does a nice job with his hands to holster linemen into his frame where he can quickly stymie the momentum of opponents.

