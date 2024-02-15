Raiders coaching staff 2024: Getting to know James Cregg

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hired James Cregg as their offensive line coach. Let’s get to know him:

Last Job:

He was the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers for the last two seasons.

Age:

50, he turns 51 in mid-August.

Playing Experience:

Cregg was an All-WAC offensive lineman at Colorado State back in 1995 but did not play in the NFL.

Coaching Experience:

Two years after suiting up for the Rams, he joined CSU’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant for two years. He then served as the defensive line coach at Colgate (2000-2003) and Idaho (2004-2005) before switching sides of the ball and breaking into the NFL on Lane Kiffin’s staff in Oakland for two seasons as the assistant o-line coach.

After Kiffin was fired by Al Davis via the infamous overhead projector, Cregg followed Kiffin to Tennessee (2009) and USC (2010-2013) and was the offensive line coach at both spots. He then spent stints with the Denver Broncos (2014-2016) and the then-San Diego Chargers (2017) as an assistant OL coach before returning to the college ranks.

Cregg was the offensive line coach and running game coordinator at LSU for three seasons — likely brought over by Ed Orgeron after they worked together at USC — and was a part of the Tiger’s 2019 National Championship team. LSU’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Unit under Cregg that year.

He was out of coaching in 2021 but returned in 2022 with the 49ers, helping guide them to NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearances.

Free Agent Ties:

Center Lloyd Cushenberry and guards Damien Lewis and Saahdiq Charles played for Cregg at LSU and all are impending free agents this offseason. The Raiders could use some help in the trenches since Andre James, Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor are about to have their contracts expire. So, maybe the team’s new offensive line coach can help lure one of his former players to Las Vegas.