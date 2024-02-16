Ranking Raiders’ impending free agents by likelihood of getting re-signed

It’s officially the offseason in the NFL and free agency is right around the corner. The first order of business for the Las Vegas Raiders is figuring out which in-house free agents to keep around for next season and potentially longer.

Listed in descending order, below is a ranking of the Raiders’ 17 unrestricted free agents in terms of how likely the team is to re-sign them. The primary factors considered were each player’s production in 2023, age and what other players are still under contract at the respective positions for Las Vegas.

17. RB Brandon Bolden

This one seems pretty obvious. Bolden was one of Josh McDaniels’ guys and many fans questioned his role on the team over the last two years, especially after McDaniels was fired. The 34-year-old running back had 21 carries for 97 yards during his time with the Raiders, and what he brings as a special teamer can be replaced by a younger player.

16. WR DeAndre Carter

Tre Tucker ended up taking over as the Raiders’ slot receiver last season, and Carter only took about 10 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. The veteran was also only on the field about 38 percent of the time on special teams and didn’t make many plays as the kick or punt returner, either. He’s also about to turn 31 in April.

15. TE Jesper Horstead

While Horstead is younger — he turns 27 years old at the end of the month — he’s been with the Raiders for two seasons and taken a total of 65 offensive snaps during the regular season. The team likely isn’t chomping at the bit to bring him back, and he’ll probably be looking for a bigger opportunity elsewhere.

14. iOL Hroniss Grasu

Grasu has spent two training camps in Las Vegas and failed to make the roster both times. He’s been able to stick around on the practice squad and get called up toward the end of the season over the last two years, but he’s hardly even a backup offensive lineman and will be 33 in August.

13. LB Curtis Bolton

Primarily as a special teamer, Bolton has managed to carve out a decent career but doesn’t offer much defensively. Also, the Raiders have three young linebackers — Luke Masterson, Amari Burney and Darien Butler — who could use the extra reps and fill what the 28-year-old brings on special teams.

12. OT Brandon Parker

Parker has managed to stick around with the Silver and Black for six seasons after being a third-round pick in 2018. Injuries have kept him from making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp over the last two seasons, but he was brought back when the Raiders had several offensive tackles get banged up in December. However, now that everyone is healthy, it's hard to see Parker getting re-signed, especially with 2023 undrafted free agent Datlon Wager in the fold as a backup option.

11. RB Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah is an interesting case. While he is about to be a 31-year-old running back, he has contributed on special teams and passing downs over the last two years. Also, Las Vegas doesn’t have many other in-house backup options at running back, so there’s a chance the nine-year veteran gets another short-term deal.

10. FB Jakob Johnson

After getting released when Antonio Pierce took over and re-signed a little more than a month later, Johnson is another curious case. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did roster a fullback last season with the Chicago Bears, so there’s a chance the 29-year-old is brought back.

9. RB Josh Jacobs

The first big name on the list and, to be honest, the ninth spot might be a little high for Jacobs. He’s getting a boost simply because he’s by far the best player listed.

The problem is Jacobs is coming off of a down year where he battled injuries which is a bad combination for a running back who is looking for a second contract. Also, the emergence of Zamir White at the end of the year doesn’t help matters.

The only way I can see the 2022 rushing champ returning to Las Vegas is if he tests the market and doesn’t get another enticing offer, so he opts to sign a one-year deal to try and recoup some value for the 2025 offseason.

8. DT Adam Butler

Butler was a bit of a surprise last year as he made an impact on passing downs and carved out a decent role on the team. The Raiders are about to be razor-thin at defensive tackle, so don’t be surprised if the soon-to-be 30-year-old is re-signed to keep some depth in the position group.

7. G Greg Van Roten

Another player who turned some heads in 2023, Van Roten proved to be a solid starter at right guard last fall. The team has several impending free agents on the interior of the offensive line, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring him back as a depth piece at the very least. GVR would be even higher on the list if it weren't for the fact that he’s about to be 34 and doesn’t have a track record of being a consistent starter, meaning last year could be an anomaly.

6. C Andre James

James isn’t an elite center but he is a solid one. The front office might explore other options in free agency, but they might have a difficult time finding an upgrade. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is currently ranked second at his position on Pro Football Focus’ free agency big board.

5. TE Austin Hooper

Especially if Horsted isn’t brought back, Hooper is a good candidate to return. Las Vegas will need a second tight end behind Michael Mayer and the 29-year-old had a solid showing as a blocker and receiver last season.

4. OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor re-signing would depend on how much money he’s looking for and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him test the market. So, his return to Las Vegas would depend on what type of offers he gets, but bringing back a 29-year-old offensive lineman who has starting experience at guard and tackle wouldn’t be a bad idea. Especially since the Raiders have other needs that might be a bigger priority in the draft like at quarterback.

3. DT John Jenkins

As mentioned above, the Silver and Black won’t have many defensive tackles under contract to start the spring. Jerry Tillery, Byron Young and Matthew Butler are the only players who finished last season on the active roster and are still signed. None of those players are nearly the run defender that Jenkins is, so he’s a decent candidate to return even at 35.

2. DT Bilal Nichols

While Nichols has been disappointing over the last two years in Las Vegas, he doesn’t turn 28 until September and, again, the need is there at defensive tackle for the Raiders. He can at least serve as a depth piece who has his moments against the run and as a pass rusher. Plus, Nichols probably

1. CB Amik Robertson

Robertson sitting at the top of this list might surprise some people, but the Raiders don’t have much talent at cornerback and he was one of their most consistent players at the position last season. Also, he has the versatility to cover the slot and out wide, providing depth at the very least. The team’s brass shouldn’t break the bank for Robinson if he ends up finding other suitors on the open market, but bringing him back should absolutely be on the table.