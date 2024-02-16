Silver Minings: Antonio Pierce gets no love from NFL executives

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled at 3-5 after an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions. Mark Davis moved on from Josh McDaniels and made Antonio Pierce the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Pierce finished the season 5-4 with the last defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs as part of his resume. It helped propel Pierce to receiving the head coaching job full-time and leading the Raiders into the future.

The former New York Giants linebackers wasn’t the only coaching hire this offseason. Seven other coaches were hired along with Pierce to add fresh blood to franchises.

The Athletic talked to NFL executives and had them vote on the best hires of the coaching cycle. Surprisingly, Pierce didn't receive a vote from any executive.

Pierce is different from the average head coach, which plays a factor in how executives view him. The Raiders' head coach will continue to be unique, and the locker room has gravitated to his presence as a leader.

NFL executives don't believe it yet, but we will see when the pads are on in September.

In other Raiders Links: