Mailbag: How much roster carving will Raiders do in offseason?

The entire league is now in offseason mode with the NFL Combine coming up in a little more than a week and free agency is right around the corner. So, let’s dive into another offseason edition of the Las Vegas Raiders mailbag!

Question: In your estimation, how much roster carving will happen with the Raiders? And will it be done with the precision of a surgeon’s scalpel or a chainsaw?

A: Well, we know Jimmy Garoppolo will be gone soon, so I guess we can consider that the first incision! Also, I believe it was last week that I wrote it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Hunter Renfrow will likely be let go, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jerry Tillery let go as well.

Other than that, and Josh Jacobs likely not returning, I don’t think there will be too much roster carving this offseason. One potential surprise to keep an eye on would be trading Jakobi Meyers as the team would essentially cut his cap hit in half — just under $6.8 million in savings with just over $6.8 million in dead cap — by dealing him.

Meyers is one of Josh McDaniels’ guys and his lack of speed could make him a questionable fit in Luke Getsy’s offense, so clearing some cap space and adding a draft pick could be enticing. To be clear, I don’t necessarily see that happening, more just putting it out there as a potential possibility.

The Raiders don’t have too many bad contracts on the books, so I don’t think we’ll see a lot of roster carving. As far as how precise they will be, well, the Garoppolo situation ended up playing out perfectly for them, meaning they’re off to a good start!

Q: Do you think Chris Jones’ effort is worth the Raiders giving him a big contract and is his age a problem?

A: That’s my concern with signing Jones. Pro Football Focus has him projected to earn $30 million per year and Spotrac is pretty close to that number as well at $28.4 million.

I think the Raiders could use his pass-rush skills at defensive tackle, but he does take plays off at the beginning of games against the run. Also, the Chiefs would have him sit on first- and second-downs — and then come in in passing situations — for at least one and sometimes two series a game this season. That’s a lot of money to give to a guy who likely won’t be an every-down contributor and turns 30 in July.

That being said, what Jones brings as a pass-rusher would significantly impact Las Vegas’ defense to the point where I think you have to open up the checkbook for him. They have plenty of cap space available to sign other free agents and hopefully, they can include an out in the deal for 2025 to protect themselves if Jones’ age and effort do become an issue.

Q: Why is there chatter about Dylan Parham moving to center when he only played guard in college? Given Chris Jones is likely not leaving, perhaps the Raiders should prioritize a true center in round 2/3 or FA?

A: I wouldn’t be so quick to assume that Jones isn’t going to hit the open market. The Chiefs also have to worry about re-signing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and it wouldn’t surprise me if they use the tag on Sneed, giving Jones more flexibility to test the market.

For Parham, he played right tackle his junior year at Memphis so he’s already shown some position versatility. Additionally, he was always considered a candidate to move to center as Bleacher Report’s Bradon Thorn explained in Parham’s scouting report.

Parham’s athletic ability will allow him to pull and work in space effectively while his processing skills lend themselves to a possible move inside at center, where his sawed-off frame may be best utilized long-term.

He also took reps at center during the Senior Bowl and did pretty well for his first time playing the position. Parham played about a game and a half at center this season and continued to play well there, too.

Now, the Raiders could still target a center in the offseason, but Parham potentially switching positions increases their number of options instead of pigeonholing themselves into one position. Thus, improving the likelihood of adding a good player.

A: I’d like to see them get ahead of Malcolm Koonce’s extension this offseason, but I had a conversation at the Senior Bowl that makes it seem like the team’s brass wants to see a larger sample size from Koonce before giving him a new deal. It wouldn’t surprise me if he starts the season on his rookie deal, plays well and then gets an extension midseason.

I don’t think Divine Deablo will get an early extension and would question that decision if the Raiders did give him a new contract. Tre’von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs have been the most consistent players from that draft class, but I don’t think either has done enough to warrant a new deal. Also, they might want to hold off to drive their prices up with a good showing during a contract year.

Right now, my gut says none of the 2021 draftees get an extension in the spring.

A: Linebacker is a bigger need than I think most people realize but no, Tom Telesco should still focus more on defensive tackles and cornerbacks.

The Raiders only have three defensive tackles who were on the roster last year and are under contract right now; Jerry Tillery, Byron Young and Matthew Butler. Two of them barely played (Young and Butler) and the other (Tillery) was cut midseason by Telesco the last time they worked together. I would be very worried if any of them are considered a starter to begin training camp. Cornerback is a more valuable position than linebacker and the team doesn’t have a true No. 1 at the position.

Robert Spillane definitely helps mask the need at linebacker and the defense could use an upgrade when it comes to the second starter. The problem is Las Vegas has much bigger holes elsewhere — quarterback and interior offensive line in addition to the position groups above — which pushes linebacker down the priority list.

Could Spillane regress next season? We’ll find out, but I think the front office has to address other spots first.

A: I still think Jacobs is going to leave in the offseason. Him ending the year injured while Zamir White finished strong likely sealed Jacobs’ fate. The only way I can see him coming back is if he tests the market, doesn’t get an offer he likes, and wants to come back on a one-year deal to recoup some value for the 2025 offseason.

To be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if all or most of the impending free agents aren’t brought back. However, I think Amik Robertson, Bilal Nichols and John Jenkins have the best chances of returning.

A: I can’t speak to what the Raiders think, but White isn’t a three-down back if you’re asking me. He’s never been great at catching the ball out of the backfield and isn’t a good enough athlete to be much of a factor as a pass-catcher. Also, his pass protection still needs work and that’s a big reason why Ameer Abdullah took more third-down snaps when Jacobs went down. I think Las Vegas will target a third-down back in the offseason, using more of a committee approach with White serving as the lead back.

A: I’ll set the over/under at 1.5 and take the over at two. Three starters — Andre James, Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor — are impending free agents and it wouldn’t surprise me if all three walk. So, two new starters sounds like a pretty reasonable number. Granted, Thayer Munford Jr. getting a promotion could blur the lines of a “new face”.

That’ll do it for this week’s mailbag. Thank you all for submitting questions and, as your weekly reminder, if you’d like to have your questions answered in a future column, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com or look for our weekly call for questions on the site. The latter will continue to publish on Thursdays.