Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo’s suspension gives Raiders big salary cap boost

Yesterday’s news about Jimmy Garoppolo getting suspended for two games next season after violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substance Policy helped solve one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason problems.

Heading into free agency, the Raiders were expected to move on from Garoppolo but were going to have to decide how to eat roughly $28.4 million. At a high level, their options were either to take the hit upfront or split it up between this year and next year. However, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the quarterback’s contract structure will make things easier for Las Vegas.

“This suspension is notable because it should void the $11.25 million salary guarantee that Garoppolo has for 2024 which makes things far easier for the Raiders to release Garoppolo,” Fitzgerald wrote. “This will bring his dead money figure down from $28.4 million to $17.1 million and also avoid having to make any cash payments following his release. Garoppolo has a roster bonus due on the 5th day of the league year so his release would be processed before that.”

OTC currently has the Raiders with the 11th-most cap space at about $35.3 million. The $11.25 million savings boost them up to $46.6 million and eighth overall. Spotrac’s numbers are more generous — $43.4 million to $54.7 million — but the rankings stay the same.

Of course, other teams can get out of bad contracts as well to reshuffle the order, but the Raiders are essentially getting enough money to bring in a quality starter this spring.

