Silver Minings: Raiders hire Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as the new running back coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding to the coaching staff to head into the 2024 season. They hired Luke Getsy for the offensive coordinator position and kept Patrick Graham for the defense. Hue Jackson was also added to the offensive position but was not announced.

One of the hires the Raiders made was Deshaun Foster from UCLA to become the running back coach. When Chip Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator for Ohio State Buckeyes, Foster became the replacement for the job, getting hired for the head coach position at UCLA.

With Foster's promotion, Antonio Pierce had to find another running back coach to fulfill the position. On Saturday, they found the man for the job, hiring Carnell Williams to become the running back coach.

Carnell Williams was a former top-ten selection for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jon Gruden. His career was cut short because of injury. He was the assistant head coach for the Auburn Tigers in 2023 after being the interim in 2022. He now joins the Raiders, hoping to elevate the running back room.

