Silver Minings: Rich Scangarello considered front runner for Raiders’ quarterbacks coach

Antonio Pierce has spent the better part of the last week putting the finishing touches on the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff and it appears as if the search could be getting wrapped up soon. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rich Scangarello is considered the front-runner for the Raiders’ quarterbacks coaching job.

Las Vegas filled its offensive line and running backs coach openings last week by hiring James Cregg and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams for those respective positions. Edgar Bennett is still listed as the team’s wide receivers coach and Luke Steckel is expected to be the tight ends coach, so quarterback is one of the last position coach openings left.

If Scangarello officially gets the job, this will be his second stint with the Raiders, serving as an offensive quality control coach in 2009. He has seven years of NFL coaching experience, including one season (2019) as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator and three seasons (2017-2018, 2021) as the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach.

Scangarello’s most recent coaching gig came at the University of Kentucky where he served as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022, working with Will Levis before he was let go at the end of the season.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore, the 51-year-old coach has been helping USC quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams get prepared for the NFL Draft.

