Silver Minings: Rich Scangarello considered front runner for Raiders’ quarterbacks coach

Antonio Pierce has spent the better part of the last week putting the finishing touches on the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff and it appears as if the search could be getting wrapped up soon. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rich Scangarello is considered the front-runner for the Raiders’ quarterbacks coaching job.
Rich Scangarello considered front runner for #Raiders quarterbacks coaching job, per sources. He was in the building this week and a deal could happen.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 18, 2024
Scangarello has OC experience at NFL and collegiate levels, lastly with Kentucky.
Las Vegas filled its offensive line and running backs coach openings last week by hiring James Cregg and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams for those respective positions. Edgar Bennett is still listed as the team’s wide receivers coach and Luke Steckel is expected to be the tight ends coach, so quarterback is one of the last position coach openings left.
If Scangarello officially gets the job, this will be his second stint with the Raiders, serving as an offensive quality control coach in 2009. He has seven years of NFL coaching experience, including one season (2019) as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator and three seasons (2017-2018, 2021) as the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach.
Scangarello’s most recent coaching gig came at the University of Kentucky where he served as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022, working with Will Levis before he was let go at the end of the season.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore, the 51-year-old coach has been helping USC quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams get prepared for the NFL Draft.
In Other Raiders’ links:
- Tom Telesco expected to be aggressive for QB: “The four teams Telesco worked for before taking over the Raiders settled for nothing less [than a top-level quarterback],” via Bonsignore. “And with the Raiders holding the 13th pick in April’s draft, it seems likely they will explore trading up to get a quarterback they deem a potential difference-maker.”
- Raiders exploring trade for Hunter Renfrow: “The Raiders will at least look to trade their veteran wide receiver before releasing him,” Bonsignore wrote. “But if Renfrow is unwilling to renegotiate the terms of the last year of his contract — he is scheduled to make $11.153 million — he should be cut sometime this spring.”
- Fred Walker staying with Las Vegas: “Raiders expected to name Fred Walker assistant quarterbacks coach, per sources,” according to Fowler. “Vegas didn’t retain many offensive coaches but it keeps Walker, who was an offensive assistant for the team the last two seasons.”
- Luke Getsy addresses the media: hear what the new offensive coordinator had to say about the team.
Loading comments...