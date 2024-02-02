Silver Minings: Kolton Miller on list no one wants to be on

The Las Vegas Raiders were relatively fortunate when it came to injuries in 2023.

One player key player who dealt with his share of injury issues was standout Raiders’ left tackle Kolton Miller. He missed six games (he was active for two of the six games but played very briefly because he wasn’t fully healed) with a late-season shoulder injury.

Because of that Miller was on a list of the top 10 NFL players who made the most money per game during the 2023 season according to casinospotfr.com.

Miller was 10th on the list as he made $1,094,230 per game because of the missed injury time. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill ranked first as he made $2.7 million per game. Unlike Miller, of course, Tannehill was often a healthy scratch during the 2023 season.

Miller’s injury issue was unfortunate. but he has enjoyed good health most of his career and here’s top him bouncing back with a fully healthy 2-024 season.

In other Raiders news: