Raiders history: Franchise known for great cornerbacks

We discuss all kinds of things in our weekly Tuesday Community question.

I enjoy them all, but, as you now, I’m a sucker for Raiders’ history, so when we delve into the history of the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the years, I really get excited.

This week presented one of those opportunities. We asked our community members to name the two best cornerbacks in Raiders’ history. The two did not have to play together at the same time.

There have been, of course, some great cornerbacks in this team’s storied history. The great include Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Brown, Mike Hayes, Charles Woodson, Lester Hayes (who also belongs in Canton) and Nnamdi Asomugha.

We had some great answers and two players who got a lot of love, actually did play together. Hayes and Hayes were an all-time great NFL cornerback tandem from 1983-86. That was nasty.

Here are some of your responses:

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

Cheers and have a great weekend.