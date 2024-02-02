Raiders hire Kliff Kingsbury: What’s next?

Head coach: Antonio Pierce, check.

General manager: Tom Telesco, check.

Offensive coordinator: Kliff Kingsbury, check.

The Las Vegas Raiders are navigating through their major priorities this offseason and their agreement with Kingsbury on Thursday finalizes the last major box for the organization in terms of pivotal offseason hires.

Kingsbury, of course, represents Pierce’s most vital hire. Most of the change of the Raiders’ coaching staff, as they completely move on from the Josh McDaniels’ staff, will happen on the offensive side of the ball. Interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree was not retained and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo was allowed to take the same job with the New York Giants.

Kingsbury is expected to assist Pierce in building out the rest of the offensive staff in the coming days. Still, some coaches could stay n the offensive side, but expect some change.

There has been additions on defense and there could be more. So far, defensive backs coaches Ricky Manning and Gerard Alexander have been hired. Their exact roles have not been announced. Chris Ash, who helped coach the secondary, reportedly won’t return.

The defense will be led by Patrick Graham, who is returning after not getting a head-coaching job. He interviewed with both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers before they hired other head coaches.

The Raiders have also hired Marvin Lewis as Pierce’s assistant head coach. Lewis, who was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for 16 seasons, worked with Pierce at Arizona State and will provide the young coach valuable guidance.

ESPN reported that Pierce has interviewed former Raiders’ head coach Hue Jackson for a role on the offensive staff. Jackson, like many coaches the Raiders have shown interest in this offseason, has ties to Lewis.

So, while the heavy hiring lifting is done, Pierce has some more business to do before the offseason transitions to the player-addition phase.