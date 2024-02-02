Get to know new Raiders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator. Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He was a senior offensive analyst with USC in 2023.

Other interest:

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears were among the other teams reportedly interested in Kingsbury before they hired other offensive coordinators this offseason.

Age:

44.

Playing Experience:

He was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2003 as a quarterback (Tom Brady connection) out of Texas Tech. He received a Super Bowl ring for that season. He was also with the Saints, Broncos, Jets and Bills and played in the CFL through 2007. He played in one NFL game (with the Jets in 2005) and threw two passes.

Coaching experience:

He started coaching, in the college ranks, at Houston in 2008. He then went to Texas A&M before becoming the head coach at Texas Tech spanning 2013-18. He became the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and was fired in 2022. He’s never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

QB history:

He’s worked with a lot of successful quarterbacks: Case Keenum (Houston), Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M), Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech), Kyler Murray (Arizona).

Pierce trends:

Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce has been hiring both former NFL players and former head coaches. Kingsbury fits both categories.