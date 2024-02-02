Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce is adding to staff

New permanent Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is continuing to add to his coaching staff.

A day after he hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, Pierce hired DeShaun Foster to be the running backs coach and are expected to add Andre Carter as a pass-rush specialist, according to NFL Media.

The hiring of Foster and Carter continue a trend for Pierce. They are former NFL players. Pierce, a nine-year NFL linebacker, has also added former players Kingsbury, Ricky Manning Jr. and Gerard alexander so far this offseason. It is similar to how former NFL player Dan Campbell has built his staff with the Detroit Lions.

Foster, who played at UCLA in college, played for the Lions and 49ers from 2002-08. He went to UCLA in 20212 as a coach and has there since other than in 2016 when he was on Kingsbury’s staff at Texas Tech. He has been the Bruins’ running backs coach since 2017. He reunites with Raiders backup running back Brittain Brown. Foster seemingly replaces Kennedy Polamalu as Las Vegas’ running backs coach.

Carter, 44, played in the NFL from 2001-13 with the 49ers, Washington, New England and the Raiders. He was in Oakland in 2012 and had 2.5 sacks in 12 games for the Silver and Black. He had 80.5 career sacks. Carter began his coaching career in 2015. He was the Jets’ defensive line coach in 2019-20. His last job was at LSU in 2021.