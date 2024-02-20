Silver Minings: Antonio Pierce wants to apply the Jordan rules for Patrick Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders are still looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders have been second place in the division the last three out of four years with only two wins vs their old-school rival.

One of those wins came in 2023 when the Raiders went to Arrowhead and won 20-14. The upset helped propel Antonio Pierce to the head coaching job. He finished 5-4 as an interim head coach and now will have a chance to prove consistently that he can beat the Chiefs.

On Maxx Crosby's podcast, Coach Pierce expressed his thoughts on beating the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football and will give the Raiders problems for the foreseeable future. Pierce wants to use the same Pistons tactics to slow Michael Jordan down.

“We’ve got the Jordan rules and we’ve got what I’m calling now, from now on as long as I’m here, the Patrick Mahomes rules,” Pierce said. “You remember when Jordan was going through it with the Pistons, all those guys in the ’80s before he became Michael Jordan, Air Jordan, the Pistons used to whip his ass. Any time he came to the hole, elbows, feeling him, love taps. We’re in his head, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, I’m touching you. So I showed my guys Jordan getting his ass whooped.”

The Raiders getting physical with Mahomes or any quarterback is key to getting them off their game. Players like Crosby set the tone with his rivalry with Mahomes, which was displayed during the quarterback documentary from Netflix.

This attitude has an old-school Raiders feel and represents everything Pierce brings to the table.

