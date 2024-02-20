James Cregg connected to 3 free agents who fit Raiders’ needs

The Las Vegas Raiders hiring James Cregg as offensive line coach could pay dividends for the Silver and Black before the team even hits the field. Cregg served in the same role at LSU from 2018 to 2020, meaning he was a part of the Tigers’ historic National Championship team in 2019.

That squad ended up having 14 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft which tied a league record at the time. Three of the coach’s five starting offensive linemen heard their names get called in that class; Lloyd Cushenberry III, Damien Lewis and Saahdiq Charles, and all are impending free agents this spring who could fill needs for the Raiders.

So, let’s take a look at their résumés and see if they should be a priority for Las Vegas when free agency opens next month.

Lloyd Cushenberry III

Drafted: 3rd Round (83rd overall) by Denver Broncos

PFF Free Agency Ranking: 57th overall (#3 C)

The Athletic Free Agency Ranking: 15th overall (#1 C)

With Andre James’ contract set to expire, adding Cushenberry III is definitely on the table for the Raiders. However, the better player between the two is ambiguous. PFF has James ranked 44th overall and as the second-best center while The Athletic slates him 87th and fifth. That makes sense as they’ve had similar career trajectories over the last three years.

Like James, Cushenberry III has been fairly consistent in pass protection, allowing no more than 24 pressures since his rookie season, per PFF, and hadn’t earned a grade higher than the mid-60s as a run blocker until the 2023 campaign. The Bronco posted a mark of 72.4 — 13th among centers — while the Raider was a few points higher at 75.0 — 11th.

Also, both are about to turn 27 years old with James being roughly six months older. PFF projects Cushenberry III to be more expensive though with a four-year, $57.1 million ($34.25 million guaranteed) contract while James’ estimated figure sits at three years, $27 million ($15 million guaranteed).

For those interested in learning more about Cushenberry, Marcus Johnson dives into his tape around the 27:45 mark in the episode of Tape Don’t Lie below.

Damien Lewis

Drafted: 3rd Round (69th overall) by Seattle Seahawks

PFF Ranking: 84th overall (#6 G)

The Athletic Ranking: 115th overall (#11 G)

Lewis’ stock might have been higher had he been a free agent last offseason. Per PFF, he surrendered 29 pressures this past season — the most since his rookie year — which is 10 more than he gave up the year before despite recording about 25 more snaps in pass protection. Also, his run-blocking grade dipped from 66.7 in 2022 to 57.9.

But Lewis is far from a bad player and should still be on the Raiders’ radar given the team’s significant need for interior offensive linemen and his versatility.

In college, the former Tiger exclusively played right guard and that’s where he primarily lined up in year one with Seattle. However, he also took a handful of snaps at center and has switched to left guard over the past three seasons. So, Las Vegas could have him replace Greg Van Roten on the right side or slide Dylan Parham to center and plug Lewis in on the left.

As far as contract projections go, PFF estimates the Seahawk will receive a four-year, $42 million ($24 million guaranteed) deal while Spotrac is more conservative at two years with roughly $15 million in total. Also, he turns 27 next month which might be Lewis’ biggest competitive advantage over the soon-to-be 34-year-old Van Roten.

Saahdiq Charles

Drafted: 4th Round (108th overall) by Washington Football Team

PFF Ranking: Not Ranked within the top 175 free agents list

The Athletic Ranking: 90th overall (#10 G)

If the Raiders target Charles in free agency, it should be as nothing more than a backup option/depth piece. He’s battled injuries throughout his career and didn’t become a full-time starter until this past season when he surrendered 37 pressures, tied for the ninth-most among guards, in 11 games and earned a 55.4 PFF run-blocking grade, 58th-best out of 88.

The 24-year-old, who turns 25 in late July, could be a good sixth offensive lineman, though. At LSU, he primarily lined up at left tackle but took snaps at every offensive line position except for center. Additionally, he has experience playing both guard spots and right tackle in the pros.

PFF nor Spotrac have contract projections available for Charles.