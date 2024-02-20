Raiders hiring former NFL head coach Joe Philbin as assistant

New full-time Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is continuing to add experience to his coaching staff as he is hiring former NFL head coach Joe Philbin.

According to NFL Media, Philbin will be a senior offensive assistant coach. He joins former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis as former NFL head coaches to work for Pierce in his first full season as an NFL head coach. Pierce’s former coach with the New York Giants, Tom Coughlin, is also reportedly expected to advise him as he did when Pierce was the Raiders’ interim head coach to finish the 2023 season.

Philbin was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15. He was also the interim head coach of the Green Bay Packers to finish the 2018 season.

Philbin was fired as the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line coach after the 2022 season. He has 19 seasons as an NFL coach. He was an offensive analyst for Ohio State in 2023.

Philbin has ties to the Raiders. He was in Green Bay in with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, wide receiver coach Edgar Bennett and star wide receiver Davante Adams in 2018. His time in Green Bay did not overlap with new Las Vegas offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.