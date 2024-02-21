Silver Minings: Good for Jimmy G.

It was a pretty miserable 2023 season for Jimmy Garoppolo.

He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last March to be their starting quarterback. But Jimmy G. ended up dealing with linger and new injuries and was dumped as the team’s starter after Week 8 and rode the bench for the rest of the season after being replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell and now, he’s facing a two-game NFL suspension for PEDs.

Garoppolo will likely be released in the coming weeks by the Raiders.

Not fun.

But not all was lost. Jimmy G. still gets some love after the 2023 season.

According to Gamblino.com, Garoppolo ranks as the Sexiest NFL player of 2023.

Hey, it’s something!

