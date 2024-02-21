 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Good for Jimmy G.

Quite the off-field honor for likely soon-to-be former Raiders’ quarterback

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Jimmy Garoppolo
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

It was a pretty miserable 2023 season for Jimmy Garoppolo.

He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last March to be their starting quarterback. But Jimmy G. ended up dealing with linger and new injuries and was dumped as the team’s starter after Week 8 and rode the bench for the rest of the season after being replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell and now, he’s facing a two-game NFL suspension for PEDs.

Garoppolo will likely be released in the coming weeks by the Raiders.

Not fun.

But not all was lost. Jimmy G. still gets some love after the 2023 season.

According to Gamblino.com, Garoppolo ranks as the Sexiest NFL player of 2023.

Hey, it’s something!

In other Raiders’ news:

