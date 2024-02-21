10 impending free agents to monitor during franchise tag window

The NFL’s window to franchise tag players officially opened on Tuesday, meaning clubs have from now until March 5 to apply the tag to their impending free agents. This is also the first leg in the rat race that is NFL Free Agency.

With an eye toward the Las Vegas Raiders’ needs, below are a few players to keep tabs on to see if they’ll get the one-year tender or hit the open market.

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

PFF Free Agent Ranking: 1st overall (#1 DT)

The Athletic Free Agent Ranking: 4th overall (#2 DT)

For years, Chris Jones has terrorized the Raiders’ offensive line while becoming one of the best interior pass-rushers in the league. However, after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Chiefs last offseason, he’s an impending free agent and could hit the open market.

While Jones said he wants to stay in Kansas City for several more years during the team’s Super Bowl parade, I’d take those alcohol-influenced words with a grain of salt and money talks at the end of the day.

CB L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

PFF Ranking: 10th (#2 CB)

The Athletic Ranking: 13th (#2 CB)

The Chiefs have a tough decision to make with the franchise tag since they can only apply it to Jones or L’Jarius Sneed. Whatever move their division rivals make, the Raiders should pounce on the opportunity to bring Jones or Sneed in. Per both ESPN and CBS Sports, Kansas City is more likely to tag the cornerback due to the lower price tag.

DT Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

PFF Ranking: 6th (#2 DT)

The Athletic Ranking: 3rd (#1 DT)

As mentioned above, the Silver and Black need defensive tackles, especially ones that can rush the passer and take some of the pressure off of Maxx Crosby. Justin Madubuike was one of the best interior pass-rushers last season after racking up 64 pressures (sixth-most at the position) and 12.5 sacks (most) during the regular season. However, Madubuike is the Ravens’ leading candidate to get tagged, per ESPN and CBS.

LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

PFF Ranking: 45th (#3 LB)

The Athletic Ranking: 27th (#1 LB)

If Baltimore does decide to apply the one-year tender to the defensive tackle, then Las Vegas’ front office should pivot to Patrick Queen. The 24-year-old who turns 25 in August is an excellent coverage defender who racked up 26 defensive stops (tied for sixth among linebackers) and earned a 74.8 PFF coverage grade during the regular season. He’d walk in and immediately be the Raiders’ best linebacker.

DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

PFF Ranking: 7th (#3 DT)

The Athletic Ranking: 10th (#3 DT)

Again, the Silver and Black need a lot of help at defensive tackle and Christian Wilkins might be the most well-rounded player at the position available. His 58 pressures ranked ninth among interior pass rushers during the regular season, and he recorded 23 defensive stops as a run defender which was tied for 20th. However, Wilkins is another strong candidate to get franchised by Miami via EPSN and CBS.

G Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

PFF Ranking: 27th (#2 G)

The Athletic Ranking: 52nd (#5 G)

The Dolphins are cash-strapped and expected to begin the offseason about $52 million over the cap, according to Over The Cap, so they won’t be able to pay everyone. Also, the team’s starting center at the beginning of last year, Connor Williams, is an impending free agent, so there’s a good chance Robert Hunt hits the open market.

Hunt, who will be 28 in August, has earned good PFF run-blocking grades over the last two seasons — 76.2 and 75.9, respectively — and surrendered just 26 pressures over his last 1,004 snaps in pass protection.

CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

PFF Ranking: 9th (#1 CB)

The Athletic Ranking: 8th (#1 CB)

If Jaylon Jonhson does end up hitting the open market, the Raiders’ front office should be calling his agent the second it happens. A 25-year-old corner who led the position with a 33.3 passer rating when targeted doesn’t become available very often and Johnson would immediately boost Las Vegas’ secondary. However, it’d be pretty surprising if Chicago doesn’t tag or extend him over the next couple of weeks.

DT Leonard Williams, New York Giants

PFF Ranking: 16th (#4 DT)

The Athletic Ranking: 24th (#4 DT)

Leonard Williams is another “do it all” type of defensive tackle. Last season, his 54 pressures were the 11th-most at the position and 24 run stops were good enough to finish tied for 16th. Per our friends at Field Gulls, Williams is unlikely to get tagged by the Seahawks since the Giants used it on him twice, meaning he’d be due for a massive raise on the tender. So, the stars could be aligning for the Southern California native and USC product to join his favorite team as a child.

G Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams

PFF Ranking: 23rd (#1 G)

The Athletic Ranking: 17th (#1 G)

After getting traded to Los Angeles and moving back to his natural position at right guard, Kevin Dotson did a lot to increase his value in 2023. He finished the regular season as PFF’s second-highest graded guard overall (85.2) and topped the chart as a run-blocker (88.8). Dotson would be a great replacement for Greg Van Roten, and the 27-year-old isn’t expected to get the tag, according to several reports.

G/OT Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

PFF Ranking: 25th (#3 OT)

The Athletic Ranking: 53rd (#3 OT)

It’s a new era in New England now that Bill Belichick is out and Jerod Mayo is in, but Mike Onwenu might not be a part of it. While he’s been a consistent player whose PFF grade has never dipped below 71.5 over the last four years, the Patriots’ franchise tag is expected to be used on safety Kyle Duggar, per ESPN. Also, the Pats have other impending free agents to worry about like left tackle Trent Brown, tight end Hunter Henry and edge rusher Josh Uche.

Meanwhile, Onwenu would be a great target for the Raiders seeing as he has experience playing both guard spots and right tackle, all of which are potential positions of need for the Silver and Black.