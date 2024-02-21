Davante Adams more and more entrenched with Raiders

We haven’t even reached the two-year anniversary of the blockbuster trade that sent superstar wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, it seems like there’s been rumors and speculation of Adams’ departure from Las Vegas for most of his tenure with the Raiders.

Yes, the Raiders haven’t had the success in Adams’ two seasons with the team that he expected. Yes, his college teammate and close friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team. Yes, Adams has expressed frustration at times. Yes, there have been reports that his Green Bay quarterback and good friend, Aaron Rodgers, is trying to recruit him to the New York Jets (who reportedly tried to trade for Adams last year) this offseason.

Still, the reality is that the Raiders are making moves that show that Adams is still a big part of what they are doing moving forward.

New full-time Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce (who Adams pushed for to be hired) has added two key offensive assistant coaches who have ties to Adams. First, he hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator. Getsy and Adams were together in Green Bay for seven seasons and he was Adams’ position coach for two seasons. Adams has publicly said he’s excited about the Getsy hire.

This week, the Raiders added another coach who has history with Adams as they reportedly hired Joe Philbin as a senior offensive coach. Philbin was in Green Bay in 2018 and he finished the season as the team’s interim head coach.

And, of course, Edgar Bennett, who coached Adams in both Green Bay and in Las Vegas, is expected back as well. So, there is great connections here for Adams and the Raiders are clearly moving forward with Adams being part of the grand plan.

Of course, if the 2024 season isn’t a success, Adams, 31, could be a candidate to leave in the 2025 offseason, especially since his contract would make it more feasible.

But, for now, it seems like we can put to rest any talk of Adams being a candidate to leave Las Vegas this offseason. The signs simply point otherwise.