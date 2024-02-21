Raiders quarterback 2024: The latest on Justin Fields, Luke Getsy, Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce

The quarterback question is the most important issue surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders as the NFL offseason unfolds.

The team is expected to try to upgrade from second-year player Aidan O’Connell, who finished the season as the starter as a fourth-round pick.

The Raiders, who own the No. 13 overall draft pick, can either try to trade up in the draft or pick one with their own pick; sign a free agent or trade for a quarterback.

One of the quarterbacks who could be traded, of course, is Chicago’s Justin Fields. The Bears are expected to deal Fields and draft USC’s Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the April 25-27 draft.

Reportedly, the Bears haven’t decided what they are going to do, but if they decide to trade Fields something could happen soon. Talks could heat up at the NFL combine in Indianapolis next week. No player trade can become official until the new league year begins March 13 at 1 p.m. PT, but deals can be agreed upon at any time.

The Raiders, along with several teams including Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Denver, have been connected to a possible pursuit of Fields, who turns 25 next week. Wednesday, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported the Bears will be in on Fields. Here are some interesting aspects of his report:

He reported that the presence of new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Las Vegas would be part of the appeal because it will help transition Fields to the team. Getsy was fired as the Bears’ offensive coordinator after the season and he worked with Fields the past two seasons. There has been some talk that Fields isn’t a great fit for Getsy’s offense and the two probably won’t work together again. Yet, Getsy was complimentary of Fields recently. Time will tell if Fields and Getsy are truly a fit.

Pauline reported O’Connell seems to be the choice of coach Antonio Pierce, but new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco wants a “big name” at quarterback. Pierce and Telesco, of course, were an arranged marriage. Pierce was hired before Telesco and Pierce worked with runner-up Champ Kelly in interim roles last season. Both Pierce and Telesco have acknowledged that they must succeed together and they seem on board. But if there is not synergy at the most important position on the field, that could be concerning. My thoughts is that everything is still a work in progress and the team is flushing out every scenario. So, I wouldn’t necessarily say anything is completely on or off the table for the franchise.

Expect to here plenty of reports and steps in the next few weeks as we get closer to clarity.