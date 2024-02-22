Silver Minings: Davante Adams was league leader in snap count

Earlier this month, we noted how Las Vegas Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby led all NFL defensive lineman in snaps played during the 2023 NFL season.

Crosby, though, wasn’t the only Raiders’ player who played a ton of snaps last season. He was joined by fellow Las Vegas star and leader, wide receiver Davante Adams. According to a recent tweet by NFL observer Joel Corry, Adams played the most in snap percentage of all wide receivers in the league last season. Adams played 92.06 percent of the snaps.

6 WRs had playtime above 90%. They are Alec Pierce (Colts)-94.95%, Davante Adams (Raiders)-92.06%, Garrett Wilson (Jets)-91.54%, Adam Thielen (Panthers)-91.03%, DeVonta Smith (Eagles)-90.93% & D.J. Moore (Bears)-90.47%. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) January 26, 2024

Adams has proved a lot in his two seasons with the Raiders. In addition to being perhaps the game’s best receiver and being ultra productive, Adams is also reliable and rarely leaves the field.

Like Crosby, Adams is special and this fan base are lucky to have them both.

