Raiders hire Tom Telesco: You happy with it?

It’s safe to say that there was a portion of the Raider Nation that hasn’t been on board with the idea of Tom Telesco running their beloved Las Vegas Raiders.

That was the case when it was first reported that Telesco was one of six candidates to interview with the team to replace the fired Dave Ziegler as general manager of the organization. When it was reported that Telesco was getting a second interview for the job and he was a finalist along with Raiders’ interim general manager Champ Kelly and Indianapolis Colts’ assistant general manager Ed Dobbs, Telesco was the least favored by many Raiders’ fans.

And when Telesco was hired January 23, many fans were hesitant.

Perhaps it was the fact that his last day as the Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager (where he spent 11 seasons) was a 63-21 loss at the Raiders in December. Telesco was fired, along with Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley, the next day. Perhaps it was the Chargers’ underachieving ways over the years that made fans lukewarm on Telesco.

Yet, no that you’ve had a chance to hear him speak about his role with the Raiders and have had time to let it soak in, how are you feeling about Telesco being the Raiders’ general manager now?